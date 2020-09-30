Evan Rachel Wood reveals why she quit Twitter

Evan Rachel Wood speaks out about her decision to deactivate her Twitter account, after being involved in multiple feuds for expressing her personal opinions, the 33-year-old star of Westworld confessed it was definitely one of the “best decisions” she ever made.

There’s no secret about social media being a toxic and controversial place for many users, especially for celebrities with larger platforms, so it’s no surprise that the Hollywood actress decided to take a break after headlining in multiple occasions for voicing her unconformities.

One of the most talked about feuds happened in 2017 after Ben Affleck went on stage at the LGBT Film Festival in LA and talked about her experience filming Chasing Amy, focusing on his iconic kiss on screen with Jason Lee and said “A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face,” adding that he was now “a serious actor,” to which Evan Rachel Wood clapped back by tweeting “Try getting raped in a scene. Grow up, Ben.”

The acclaimed actress still uses her Instagram account to post about her personal life and her professional career, currently promoting her new movie Kajillionaire , however she doesn’t interact as much with her fans as she would on her Twitter platform.

Wood also recalls causing controversy and says she doesn’t miss being the center of attention in the media, as it also happened in 2019 when the actress asked about the Oscars nominations on Twitter and wrote, “Is anybody else excited to watch the same 12 people get nominated for oscars this year?” to which a fan replied “are they all white again?” with her responding “No but I am sure the directors will be all men.”