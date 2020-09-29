Naya Rivera’s sister speaks out after reportedly moving in with the ‘Glee’ star’s ex-husband

Naya Rivera ’s younger sister Nickayla Rivera is “not concerned with the way things look” following a report that she’s moved in with her late sibling’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. While the model did not confirm or deny the report, she stressed that she is “showing up” for her ﻿five-year-old nephew Josey. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can‘t show up for myself,” Nickayla wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

She continued, “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same.”

According to the Daily Mail, Naya’s sister and ex have moved into a three-bedroom rental home to raise Josey. The Glee star accidentally drowned in July after renting a boat with her young son. “We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a press conference after Naya’s body was found. “He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”