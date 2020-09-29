Naya Rivera’s sister speaks out after reportedly moving in with the ‘Glee’ star’s ex-husband

Naya Rivera ’s younger sister Nickayla Rivera is “not concerned with the way things look” following a report that she’s moved in with her late sibling’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. While the model did not confirm or deny the report, she stressed that she is “showing up” for her five-year-old nephew Josey. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can‘t show up for myself,” Nickayla wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”
She continued, “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same.”
According to the Daily Mail, Naya’s sister and ex have moved into a three-bedroom rental home to raise Josey. The Glee star accidentally drowned in July after renting a boat with her young son. “We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a press conference after Naya’s body was found. “He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”
The actress shared Josey with her former husband Ryan. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, finalized their divorce in 2018. Following Naya’s tragic death, Ryan paid tribute to his ex-wife writing, “This is so unfair...there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say...I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”
“I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: ‘Ryan can you stop snap chatting!’ Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up,” Ryan added. “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤.”