Alicia Silverstone praises her son’s long hair: “He’s beautiful and we love his hair”

Actress, Alicia Silverstone made sure the public knew how she feels about her son’s hair. The 43-year-old took to Instagram to applaud her 9-year-old son, Bear for embracing his super long hair even after he was bullied for it by his peers.

The photo Silverstone posted is of Bear looking away from the camera showing off his long tresses up in a messy bun.

The “Clueless” actress used her caption to open up about her son’s bravery. It said, “I just love him so much! 🥰 Great Sunday hanging with my little baby.. Well, I guess he’s not so little anymore! We went for a swim and now we’re getting ready to make some dinner! Also I just LOVE his hair in this image, I had to grab a quick pic.”

The caption continued, “One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp. After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said “please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.” That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him. He’s beautiful and we love his hair! We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement! Plus there are so many very handsome men who have long hair Brad Pitt… Harry Styles…. Jason Momoa… even Jesus 😉... all long hair! Just sayin.. 😂❤️ #family #love”