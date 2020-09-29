Layered and lethal! Serena Williams is ready for the French Open 2020. The three-times Roland Garros champion is dealing with a new challenge: the weather in Paris.

The French Open in 2020 has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, from September 21 to October 11, the world’s top tennis players, men and women, are having the opportunity to play their heart out on the tennis courts.

©GettyImages

Williams posted on her Instagram “The things you do to stay warm”, as she trains for the French Open. Her outfit including numerous layers in order to stay warm, and she’s even wearing a face mask even though she is outside and 2 meters apart from anyone!

We don’t know if she is wearing it to protect from the coronavirus or from the bitter cold. This Florida girl was not made for the cold temperatures of autumn in France. Layered and focused, this tennis champion is ready to give it her all. Being from Los Angeles and living in Florida, Williams is not a fan of the cold weather. “Cold weather and me do not mix”, describing it as her Achilles heel.

She is clearly making a fashion statement with her all pink sweats outfit, including the sneakers of course! The face mask comes in handy with the cold! Her 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, is always in the stands with her father, and Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, proud supporters and fans of the tennis star. The athlete turned 39 on this past September 26. Happy belated birthday Serena!