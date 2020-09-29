Bad Bunny is launching glow-in-the-dark Crocs

While some think Crocs are the least fashionable shoes out there, Bad Bunny has proven he might be their biggest fan. The Puerto Rican star has performed and made appearances in the one of a kind shoe in the past, and now he is dropping his own line next week. They will be glow-in-the-dark in the Classic Clog style, available in white or green for men, women, and children.

The shoe will include Bad Bunny-inspired Jibbitz charms like his bunny logo, a fire emoji, a planet, and stars. Bad Bunny said in an official statement, “I believe in being honest and not limiting myself, which is also something that represents Crocs, and this is the message that I always want to be sure to send to my fans.” He continued, “As a longtime fan, creating my own design for Crocs was really fun. I hope to inspire others to have fun in their own ways with the personal style that makes them happy.”

The Bad Bunny x Crocs collab embodies the “Come As You Are” campaign with the mission to “inspire everyone to feel comfortable in their own shoes.” Crocs Head of Global Marketing, Heidi Cooley explained, “We love it when we have the opportunity to partner with individuals like Bad Bunny who have a genuine connection to the brand and embody our ‘Come As You Are’ mantra.“ Adding, “Inspired by his unapologetic attitude and daring style, Bad Bunny’s Classic Clog will stand out during the day and excite at night with an eye-catching, glow in the dark twist.” Other celebrities featured on the company‘s website for the “Come As You Are” campaign is Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Zooey Deschanel.

