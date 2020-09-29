Kelly Ripa threatens to upload a birthday suit for her bday

Kelly Ripa threatens to upload a birthday suit after Gwyneth Paltrow posted a picture ﻿baring it all on Instagram with a tasteful nude celebrating her 48th birthday. Now Ripa is threatening to do the same. The host warned her daughter Lola Consuelos after Paltrow broke the internet with her nude photo.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, shared a screen shot of texts with her 19-year-old daughter Lola. Ripa shared a link to the story of Paltrow and her daughter’s reaction. She wrote to her daughter, “you’ve been warned.” She captioned the photo, “Conversations with my daughter ♥️🎁🎈🎉”

“Oh lord,” Consuelos wrote back. Then she gave her mom permission to do as she pleases, “Honey... do u what u want.” Before shooting some threats of her own: “Just know that I have a birthday also and an Instagram.” While Consuelos does have her own Instagram, the famous host’s daughter isn’t very active on it. She only has one post up with a series of throwback photos. Consuelos doesn’t have a profile photo up either but you can see her comments under her mom’s posts whenever she gushes a little too hard over her dad.

As reported by PopCulture, when Ripa showed off her husband Mark Consuelos’ toned abs in bed on Instagram she captioned the photo, “This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J.” Consuelos commented, “I’m reporting this.” Ripa trolled her daughter right back and responded, “Lola ... shouldn’t you be reading a book or something.” Lola said that she will never get used to her mom’s “thirst trap” photos of Consuelos. Lola told Ripa, during an interview with PEOPLE, her posts fawning over her dad were “disgusting.” “I black that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.”

Ripa’s 49th birthday is just around the corner on October 2nd. Time will tell if she lives up to her threat.

Regarding Paltrow, the actress shared her Instagram picture with her 7.3 million followers and captioned it “In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes.”

The photo has over 1 million likes and got the attention of stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Katy Perry, and Paris Hilton. “HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate,” Perry wrote. Hudgens wrote was everyone was thinking when they saw her impressive physique, “Wow.” But fans laughed when they noticed one particular comment, “MOM.” The embarrassed comment was left by Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. Paltrow eventually replied to her daughters comment with three laughing-crying emojis.