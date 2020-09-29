Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and her sister Nickayla have reportedly moved in together

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and her younger sister Nickayla have reportedly moved in together, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported Monday they have been leaning on each other for comfort and support and have become “inseparable.” The two have reportedly moved into a three-bedroom rental in Los Angeles where they are caring for Naya’s son Josey.

Josey just turned 5 last week and was found alone on the pontoon boat Naya rented the day she went missing. Nickayla is a 25-year-old 5’11 fashion model and influencer.

In Daily Mail’s exclusive pictures, Nickayla was photographed helping Dorsey move his belongings out of his old home in North Hills on September 6. Two days later they reportedly spent two hours loading his furniture into a huge yellow moving truck. Dorsey eventually worked up enough of a sweat that he took his shirt off. He then drove everything to the new house 30 minutes away. The day after move in the pair was seen helping each other with yard work on September 9th. Josey was playing nearby. According to the outlet, the home has a pool and costs nearly $5000 a month to rent.