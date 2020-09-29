Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and her sister Nickayla have reportedly moved in together

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and her younger sister Nickayla have reportedly moved in together, according to the Daily Mail.
The outlet reported Monday they have been leaning on each other for comfort and support and have become “inseparable.” The two have reportedly moved into a three-bedroom rental in Los Angeles where they are caring for Naya’s son Josey.
Josey just turned 5 last week and was found alone on the pontoon boat Naya rented the day she went missing. Nickayla is a 25-year-old 5’11 fashion model and influencer.
This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️
In Daily Mail’s exclusive pictures, Nickayla was photographed helping Dorsey move his belongings out of his old home in North Hills on September 6. Two days later they reportedly spent two hours loading his furniture into a huge yellow moving truck. Dorsey eventually worked up enough of a sweat that he took his shirt off. He then drove everything to the new house 30 minutes away. The day after move in the pair was seen helping each other with yard work on September 9th. Josey was playing nearby. According to the outlet, the home has a pool and costs nearly $5000 a month to rent.
Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself. I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young. My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life. 🤍
While the two may be helping each other cope and heal from Naya’s traumatic death, fans aren’t so sure it’s innocent. On September 19, the pair were photographed holding hands as they shopped at Target. The two were reported “animatedly laughing” and joking with each other. A witness told the DailyMail, “They were fooling around and chatting the whole time… They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.” When news broke today that the couple moved in together, people sprinted to Nickayla’s Instagram to both defend and shame her. Several have left snake emojis on the photo she shared with Naya with an open letter to her. One commented, “bro it’s barely been 3 months since Naya died and she’s out holding hands with Ryan and moving in with him.” Others encouraged her to ignore the hateful comments.
Naya and Dorsey were married in July 2014 and Josey was born on Sept. 17, 2015. Naya sought to split from Dorsey in 2016 but they reconciled before they separated for good in 2018. Naya was reported missing on July 8, several hours after she rented a pontoon boat with Josey at Lake Piru. Her body was found on July 13th. The autopsy officially ruled Rivera’s death an accidental drowning, and noted that Rivera was healthy, but had a history of vertigo “that would get worse when she was in the water.”