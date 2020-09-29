Jennifer Lopez shares stunning behind the scenes photo of most recent music video

Award-winner superstar Jennifer Lopez recently shared one of her most diva photos on Instagram. The singer took social media to post a headshot taken by photographer Ana Carballosa while she was filming the music videos of her most recent singles featuring global Latin music star Maluma, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.” Both songs are part of many original soundtrack that will be featured in Universal Pictures’ upcoming film Marry Me, in which they will star as “Kat” and “Bastian.”
The actress, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman captioned the mesmerizing image by merely writing “Monday morning ... let’s go!” and crediting the photo and adding a hashtag to let fans know that it was part of the behind the scenes of her new project. In the photo, she is wearing a towel wrapped as a turban, gold layered chains and neutral makeup highlighting her healthy and beautiful skin complexion.
Fans quickly noticed the Bronx Diva’s glow and praised her beauty. “DAMN JEN YOU’RE GLOWING😳🤩,” a follower wrote, while others took the opportunity to express their love for the singer. “Good Morning Reason of my smiles ❤️ Love you so much😘😘😘,” the person wrote.
Marry Me is set to be released on Valentine’s Day Weekend, Friday, February 12, 2021, with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez, Maluma as Bastian, and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert. The film is described as an unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers. “What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance,” the official synopsis reads. “But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?”
“It‘s about a pop star who winds up marrying a random fan from the audience,” the 51-year-old explained to Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show aired on Friday, Feb. 7. “She marries a math teacher in the audience. The math teacher is played by Owen Wilson.” Fallon will make a cameo as himself.
“I did an album with this movie, so there are all new songs, new music with it, so it‘s exciting,” she said. “I have six to eight songs, and Maluma does two or three,” she revealed. The singer left open the possibility of a tour with Maluma in the future. “You know what? I could do that. But not this year,” she said.
The upcoming romantic comedy film is directed by Kat Coiro, known for Dead to Me, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. It is based on Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel of the same name. The film also stars Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, and Chloe Coleman.
