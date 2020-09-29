Jennifer Lopez shares stunning behind the scenes photo of most recent music video

Award-winner superstar Jennifer Lopez recently shared one of her most diva photos on Instagram. The singer took social media to post a headshot taken by photographer Ana Carballosa while she was filming the music videos of her most recent singles featuring global Latin music star Maluma, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.” Both songs are part of many original soundtrack that will be featured in Universal Pictures’ upcoming film Marry Me, in which they will star as “Kat” and “Bastian.”

The actress, dancer, fashion designer, producer, and businesswoman captioned the mesmerizing image by merely writing “Monday morning ... let’s go!” and crediting the photo and adding a hashtag to let fans know that it was part of the behind the scenes of her new project. In the photo, she is wearing a towel wrapped as a turban, gold layered chains and neutral makeup highlighting her healthy and beautiful skin complexion.

Fans quickly noticed the Bronx Diva’s glow and praised her beauty. “DAMN JEN YOU’RE GLOWING😳🤩,” a follower wrote, while others took the opportunity to express their love for the singer. “Good Morning Reason of my smiles ❤️ Love you so much😘😘😘,” the person wrote.

Marry Me is set to be released on Valentine’s Day Weekend, Friday, February 12, 2021, with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez, Maluma as Bastian, and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert. The film is described as an unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers. “What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance,” the official synopsis reads. “But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?”