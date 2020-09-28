Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price announce they’re expecting their first baby

Frankie Muniz is going to be a father!
The Malcolm in the Middle star and his wife, Paige Price, announced the news in a YouTube video that they are expecting their first child in March.
The 34-year-old showed excitedly showed off the sonogram photos along with Price‘s 15-week baby bump in their joyful, dance-filled announcement. Later on in the video, the couple discussed their long, four-and-a-half year journey together in a video shot as the two traveled through Wyoming. They just tied the know back in February.
“While we still believe it‘s the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one’s heartbeat,” Muniz said.
“We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in,” he added. “I was throwing out baby names and future career choices.”
As they detailed throughout the video, the couples’ hopes of becoming parents weren‘t without any struggles.
“When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren‘t that great,” Price explained. “The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman. I’m excited to say we beat the odds and we’re officially 15 weeks along and counting.”
“We‘re both really excited for the future and we can’t wait to meet our little one,” Muniz concluded. The actor also posted the news to his Twitter page, writing, “This is the biggest announcement I‘ve ever made!!!”
This is the biggest announcement I've ever made!!! https://t.co/RwrsfDRihp— Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) September 26, 2020
He also posted the news to Instagram, letting fans see a small clip from their Youtube video. “I‘m gonna be a dad!!!!” he wrote in his caption. “I‘m so excited for the next big adventure. I love @pogmuniz and our little one!!”
Paige posted the same video, writing, “Baby Muniz, March 2021. We having a baby up in herrr! This video has taken me half the day to upload from Yellowstone National Park.”
It seems like the couple is really enjoying this pregnancy together, using their last few months before coming parents to enjoy their road trip. While Paige is likely gaining a few pounds to support the little bundle of joy growing inside her stomach, Frankie is also putting on a few lbs...but for a slightly different reason.
“We‘ve been in our bus traveling for about 2 weeks. I think I’ve gained 43 pounds,” he tweeted.
We've been in our bus traveling for about 2 weeks. I think I've gained 43 pounds.— Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) September 26, 2020
Clearly the couple is enjoying themselves and it seems like they couldn’t be more over the moon about welcoming another member into their family at the top of next year.