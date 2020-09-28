Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price announce they’re expecting their first baby

Frankie Muniz is going to be a father!

The Malcolm in the Middle star and his wife, Paige Price, announced the news in a YouTube video that they are expecting their first child in March.

The 34-year-old showed excitedly showed off the sonogram photos along with Price‘s 15-week baby bump in their joyful, dance-filled announcement. Later on in the video, the couple discussed their long, four-and-a-half year journey together in a video shot as the two traveled through Wyoming. They just tied the know back in February.

“While we still believe it‘s the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one’s heartbeat,” Muniz said.

©GettyImages

“We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in,” he added. “I was throwing out baby names and future career choices.”

As they detailed throughout the video, the couples’ hopes of becoming parents weren‘t without any struggles.

“When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren‘t that great,” Price explained. “The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman. I’m excited to say we beat the odds and we’re officially 15 weeks along and counting.”

“We‘re both really excited for the future and we can’t wait to meet our little one,” Muniz concluded. The actor also posted the news to his Twitter page, writing, “This is the biggest announcement I‘ve ever made!!!”