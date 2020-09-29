Ana De Armas redefines glamour as ‘Paloma’ in new Bond movie

Ana de Armas opens up about her character ‘Paloma’ in the new Bond movie No Time to Die and shares how complex it was to portray the iconic Bond girl alongside Daniel Craig, claiming she wants to be seen as more than just “a girl in the gown and heels,” without taking away the essential glamour that identifies the character.

The 32-year-old star of Knives Out has described her experience on the set of the long awaited movie and says she didn’t want to “define Paloma just by what she’s wearing,” adding that she plays a “CIA agent from Cuba,” who needs to blend in “and she’s wearing these dress and diamonds because she’s on a mission.”

©GettyImages Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig speak onstage.

The latest trailer of the film shows De Armas fighting the bad guys with a pair of machine guns without losing her poise, making it seem very on brand with the iconic Bond narrative. The actress has also said that the costume design was extremely essential for the development of the character, “I think the construction of the wardrobe is one of my favorite parts of the process.”

The stunning actress who is living with boyfriend Ben Affleck and recently revealed her partnership with the Natural Diamond Council, says that it feels great to support the diamond industry in an ethical manner, “It makes you feel good when you buy a diamond, because you‘re not only celebrating a special moment, but you know that that diamond was obtained in a way that respected the workers.”