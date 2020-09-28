Demi Lovato ‘completely embarrassed’ by Max Ehrich, ‘wants nothing to do with’ the actor

2020 has also been a challenging year for relationships. The latest couple struggling to keep the flame of love burning is singer, songwriter Demi Lovato , and actor Max Ehrich, which after two months of announcing their engagement, are now facing a hard time.

According to Lovato’s sources, before the news broke, she informed Ehrich that it was the end. “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over, and it was going to come out in the press,” the source said to People.

As of this writing, the “Warrior” singer hasn’t made any comment confirming or denying the breakup herself. However, she posted a video of herself wearing a t-shirt that reads “dogs over people” and no visible ring.

Ehrich, who is currently filming the movie “Southern Gospel” in Atlanta, refuses to end things this way, claiming that he had no idea that he was no longer engaged to the 28-years-old superstar. “This is the God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job,” he wrote on social media. “I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job.” The actor asked people to “please end this narrative and focus on other more important issues in the world,” adding that he “love and forgive everyone involved.”

Days later, the “Young and the Restless” actor shared on his Instagram account a group of now-deleted messages, arguing that they never officially ended their relationship; therefore, according to him, they are still a couple. “Up to this moment, we haven’t spoken over the phone ... we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other,” he wrote. “If you’re reading this ... I love you always.... unconditionally... no matter what. I’m here in real-time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”



US Weekly reported that not every family member and friends were sure about the relationship and Ehrich’s real intentions. “In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion [and] things with his career, but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities,” the insider said. “He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up.” The weekly celebrity and entertainment magazine also confirmed that her closest friends were questioning the romance. “Those close to them were skeptical about their relationship and the longevity of it,” the insider said. “Max is in Atlanta filming, and Demi was with him there recently and had been supporting him, but he is just kicking off his career. Friends thought they were going to implode.”