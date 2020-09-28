Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich claims they haven’t ‘officially ended anything to each other’

Max Ehrich is claiming that he and Demi Lovato haven’t “officially ended” things. The Young and the Restless actor, 29, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a series of messages, which have since been deleted, addressing his split from the actress. “Please stop trying to thank you, next… Me,” he began (via Entertainment Tonight). “For I’m just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me.”
According to Max, he and the 28-year-old singer haven’t spoken to each other on the phone. “To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other. Literally,” Max wrote. “I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.” He added, “If you’re reading this.... I love you always... unconditionally... no matter what.”
Max broke his silence on the split over the weekend, claiming that he had learned about the status of his relationship “through a tabloid.” However, a source told People magazine, “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.”
It was reported on Thursday that Demi and the actor, who started dating in March, had ended their engagement. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told People magazine. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”
News of their split came two months after Max proposed to Demi in July on a beach in Malibu. In her engagement announcement, the Disney Channel alum praised Max writing, “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner.”