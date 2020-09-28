Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich claims they haven’t ‘officially ended anything to each other’

Max Ehrich is claiming that he and Demi Lovato haven’t “officially ended” things. The Young and the Restless actor, 29, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a series of messages, which have since been deleted, addressing his split from the actress. “Please stop trying to thank you, next… Me,” he began (via Entertainment Tonight). “For I’m just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me.”

©Instagram Demi and Max have called off their engagement

According to Max, he and the 28-year-old singer haven’t spoken to each other on the phone. “To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other. Literally,” Max wrote. “I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.” He added, “If you’re reading this.... I love you always... unconditionally... no matter what.”

Max broke his silence on the split over the weekend, claiming that he had learned about the status of his relationship “through a tabloid.” However, a source told People magazine, “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press.”