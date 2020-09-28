Sting announces new music project with iconic rockers

Sting has announced the release of his upcoming album set for a Christmas date, revealing details of his new musical project during his recent appearance on the popular late night NBC show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

The 68-year-old rock legend is releasing a collection of duets that have been recorded over time with other iconic musicians like Eric Clapton and Herbie Hancock. The acclaimed artist performed his latest single ‘Maria’ with Brooklyn rapper Gashi during the virtual show, right before announcing the Christmas gift to his worldwide fanbase.

Opening up about the new single with Gashi he said “Apparently, he was influenced by my singing, my music a lot. He‘s written a song about his relationship with his mama. He played me the song and I thought it was a hit.”

©GettyImages Sting, Mark Knopfler and Eric Clapton.

The singer confessed Fallon that “Over the years, I‘ve recorded many, many duets with some amazing people,” adding about the effortless collaboration, “so we just put them all together,” and talking about his decision to release the tracks he said he just thought “you know, we should put this out.’”

Sting assured the viewers that the new material “sound pretty good,” and he really wants it to be “a Christmas surprise,” and when he was asked about his most recent duet with Melody Gardot the singer revealed it was co-written by “my dear friend Dominic Miller,” and has a simple and infectious joy, “and it was so much fun to trade vocals with the exquisite Melody Gardot.”