An armed robbery occurred next to Taylor Swift’s TriBeCa apartment

An armed robbery occurred next to Taylor Swift ’s $18 million TriBeCa apartment on Sunday at about 5 p.m. During the incident, three suspects attempted to take valuable items at Patron of New York, an upscale designer clothes and shoe store located at 151 Franklin St. According to the NYPD, four shots were fired. Luckily, no one was injured.

“Suddenly, we heard four shots, and I was freaked out,” said a waiter of Tamarind Tribeca restaurant, as reported by The New York Post. “I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.” All the suspects were wearing blue jeans, two of them a white T-shirt, and the third a blue T-shirt.

This is not the first time scary incidents have happened in the hip area with cobblestone streets and trendy boutiques and restaurants. “It’s really concerning to see two gun-related crimes happen at the same place within a month,” a local resident told The Post. “It’s a family neighborhood, and I choose safety over access to fancy sneakers every time,” the person revealed.

Although Swift’s townhouse at 153 Franklin St., and her other three apartments next door at 155 Franklin, weren’t the primary target, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer have had multiple experiences with criminals. Starting with Mohammed Jaffar, who was sentenced to six months in jail after attempting to invade Swift’s properties in 2017.

In 2018, Vanity Fair informed that Roger Alvarado climbed a ladder, broke the window of one of the singer’s New York City homes with a brick, later took a shower, and fell asleep. The intruder was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools, and criminal contempt. He pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and criminal contempt.

In 2019, 26-year-old Joseph McEwan broke into the superstar Rhode Island mansion “to find Taylor.” The Westerly Sun newspaper reported that, according to police Chief Shawn Lacey “a pair of orange shoes were found at the doorway where he broke in. When officers asked him why he wasn’t wearing any, he told them, ‘I was always taught that when you go into someone’s home, you have to take your shoes off.’ He said he did it because it was polite.” McEwan was released on bail after he was charged with breaking and entering a home without the owner’s consent and willful trespassing.

On January 17, 30-year-old Terrence Hoover burglarized Taylor Swift’s dad $4 million penthouse at the Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Inquisitr reported that the thief broke into the apartment using the emergency escape stairwell. Hoover was charged with a $50,000 bond. The portal informed that his past arrests include domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Bussiness Insider, the Pennsylvania native has a reported net worth of $360 million and owns seven properties in four different states. It is estimated that she has spent over $81 million just on real estate across the US. According to Trulia, the cheapest property she owns is a four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms in Nashville, Tennessee, while the most expensive is the 1934 Beverly Hills mansion with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms she purchased for $29,753,576

The singer might be thinking of adding another property after she was spotted in London. “Taylor is looking for a grand home in London with two kitchens, so she and Joe can live in privacy and entertain properly,” a source told Page Six. “They’ve been splitting their time between [his native] London and [her home in] Nashville.”