Gwyneth Paltrow shocks fans with nude birthday photo

Gwyneth Paltrow looks better than ever, as she celebrates her 48th birthday posting a nude photo on her Instagram account, smiling for the camera in the great outdoors in a revealing yet classy pose.

Fans and friends of the stunning actress seemed to be surprised but fully embraced her post captioned “In nothing but my birthday suit today,” also taking a moment to thank everyone for the birthday wishes and promoting one of the products from her lifestyle and wellness brand ‘Goop.’

The Academy Award winner who recently revealed details about her relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin, received multiple comments that praised both her beauty and her courage to bear it all, with Katy Perry writing “HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate,” Naomi Campbell commenting “Happy Birthday @gwynethpaltrow, you got it !! Flaunt it,” Demi Moore also added a heart emoji with the message “Beautiful!!” and multiple other stars such as Charlize Theron and Paris Hilton made sure to wish the best to the beautiful actress.

However one of the comments of the post stood out from the rest, it was her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin who seemed to be embarrassed and wrote “MOM” under the photo, to which Paltrow just replied with laughing emojis.

Her husband Brad Falchuck also wrote a heartfelt caption accompanied with a casual photo of Gwyneth, praising her for her skills and describing her in the sweetest way possible, “she makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy,” and even urging her fans and followers to vote by writing “if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE!”