Mark Consuelos went back to filming ‘Riverdale,’ and misses his family already

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are definitely married couple goals! The couple often posts adorable photos together, sometimes co-host Ripa’s show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” together, and the best of all is that they have created a beautiful family of five. Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 23-years and have three children together, 21-year-old son Michael, 17-year-old daughter Lola, and 16-year-old son Joaquin.

The famous family has been quarantining together during the past several months during the COVID-19 lockdown up until recently. Ripa’s daily show with co-host, Ryan Seacrest has resumed filming in the Manhattan studio and Consuelos returned last month to filming the CW hit show, “Riverdale,” in Vancouver, Canada where he is forced to remain until Christmas, according to FOX News.

During normal times, the 49-year-old actor flies back and forth between Vancouver and New York but can’t right now due to the COVID-19 compliance rules on set, according to FOX News.

On Sunday, the “Riverdale” actor shared a sweet Instagram post showing his love for his family and how much he’s missing them. The post is a photo of Consuelos and Ripa holding each other. He captioned it, “1 month down....3 to go….missing my home team.” The couple’s daughter, Lola commented on her dad’s picture saying, “So cute ❤️❤️ the best.”