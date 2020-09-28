Mark Consuelos went back to filming ‘Riverdale,’ and misses his family already

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are definitely married couple goals! The couple often posts adorable photos together, sometimes co-host Ripa’s show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” together, and the best of all is that they have created a beautiful family of five. Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 23-years and have three children together, 21-year-old son Michael, 17-year-old daughter Lola, and 16-year-old son Joaquin.
The famous family has been quarantining together during the past several months during the COVID-19 lockdown up until recently. Ripa’s daily show with co-host, Ryan Seacrest has resumed filming in the Manhattan studio and Consuelos returned last month to filming the CW hit show, “Riverdale,” in Vancouver, Canada where he is forced to remain until Christmas, according to FOX News.
During normal times, the 49-year-old actor flies back and forth between Vancouver and New York but can’t right now due to the COVID-19 compliance rules on set, according to FOX News.
On Sunday, the “Riverdale” actor shared a sweet Instagram post showing his love for his family and how much he’s missing them. The post is a photo of Consuelos and Ripa holding each other. He captioned it, “1 month down....3 to go….missing my home team.” The couple’s daughter, Lola commented on her dad’s picture saying, “So cute ❤️❤️ the best.”
Considering the couple’s hectic schedules, the time they had together during quarantine was one of the longest consecutive periods of time the couple has spent together since they got married in 1996, Ripa said on her show. “It was a testament that we really like each other. I‘m sad not to wake up with him, it’s very sad. I will miss him, that’s all I can say,” Ripa revealed.
One of the most recent appearances Consuelos had on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” was during the show’s Labor Day segment. In the episode, Consuelos and Ripa were grilling together in the backyard of their Hampton’s home. All was going smoothly until Ripa burnt her mouth on the food they were cooking. She even walked off the show for a minute before coming back to say she recovered from the accident.
It’s safe to say we’ll miss seeing Consuelos and Ripa co-host together for a while but we’re excited for when the family has reunited again!