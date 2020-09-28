Sophie Turner finally shares intimate photos Joe Jonas took during her pregnancy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became parents earlier this year, but you would have never known that fact by looking at either of their Instagram pages!

The new parents laid low this past year, which was probably made a lot easier by the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. In February, news broke that the couple--who tied the knot last year--were expecting their first child together. As the months passed, we saw Sophie’s growing baby bump in paparazzi photos here and there, but neither Joe nor Sophie ever posted anything actually confirming that they were expecting.

Shortly after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary this summer, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Willa , in July. Now, two months later, the first-time mom finally decided to share some pictures from her private pregnancy.

On Sunday, Turner surprised fans by posting a photo in a bikini with her baby bump on full display. In the caption, she added a few emojis, including the pregnant woman, some hearts, and a sun. Clearly, she spent a lot of her pregnancy in her backyard soaking up some sun along with a cute pup to keep her company.

The actress also tagged her hubby’s photography Instagram, cupofjoe, in the pic, showcasing the fact that he was the one to capture such a special moment.

Sophie went on to share more adorable flicks from her pregnancy, also taken by Joe, following that first surprise. The next photo shows a sweet moment between the first-time parents both cradling Turner’s baby bump as she wears some comfy, pink-striped Hotel Bel-Air pajamas.