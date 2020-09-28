Chrissy Teigen was hospitalized over the weekend due to a pregnancy complication

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her and husband, John Legend ’s third baby. The famous couple is already parents to 4-year-old daughter, Luna and 2-year-old son, Miles. Teigen often shares adorable photos and videos of her two toddlers and the world can’t get enough of Teigen and Legend’s lookalike children.

Unfortunately, the cookbook author has had a difficult time during her third pregnancy. Over the weekend, Teigen had to be hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering heavy bleeding, according to CNN. Teigen was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday just a few hours after talking to her fans about being bored stuck at home due to her high-risk pregnancy.

The 34-year-old mom of two took to her Instagram stories to share with her 31.3 million followers revealing what’s been going on with her health during this pregnancy. “We all know I‘ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest. I get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible,” she said from her hospital bed.

The host of “Lip Sync Battle,” continued by saying, “But I was always, always bleeding. I‘m about like halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for like a month. Maybe a little bit less than a month. We’re talking about more than your period girls. It’s definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

Teigen said that she finally went to the hospital after the bleeding worsened. The model compared her current situation to “turning on a faucet onto low and leaving it there.”

The “Cravings” author revealed last week that she had to put a pause on working on her third “Cravings,” cookbook due to her ongoing pregnancy issues, according to People.

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv,” the 34-year-old Tweeted.

Although Teigen is going through a difficult time right now with her pregnancy, she’s in very high spirits and reassured fans that her little boy is healthy.

“So I feel really good, the baby‘s so healthy. Growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, so much earlier than they ever did. He’s so strong and I’m just so excited for him because he’s so wonderful and just the strongest little dude. I can’t wait for him,” she said.