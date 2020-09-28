Kim Kardashian is joined by a few surprise guests during her weekend workout session

As some know, Kim Kardashian West loves her early morning workouts. The 39-year-old reality star loves to hit the gym hard and often document it on her social media. When West started working with her trainer Melissa Alcantara a few years ago after finding her on Instagram, West’s body totally transformed.

The world often gets to watch either via Instagram or the family’s reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” West and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé working out in their home gyms in their garage or outside in their yard. On Sunday, West posted several Instagram stories of the Skims founder trying to get in a weekend workout session when she was interrupted by her adorable children, 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm.

In her story, Kardashian is heard saying, “So this was supposed to be my workout, but it turned into a kid’s camp,” as the reality star shows her 189 million followers a view of different workout equipment set up in her yard with her four children running around, playing with the set up a trainer laid out for Kardashian’s workout. North and Chicago are seen running through the workout ladder that’s on the ground as Kardashian is recording them.

Then the trainer, who Kardashian calls Greg in the video, demonstrates an actual workout on the ladder for the kids to do. The kids adorably attempt to do the exercise resulting in an out of breath Saint. The series of stories are too cute for words.

In addition to Kardashian’s children being involved in her workout, it seems that sister, Khloe and on-and-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson have been joining Kardashian for her workouts as well. On Monday, Kardashian posted a story of her walking on the treadmill at 5:30 am. The next slide is a picture of hers, Khloe’s and Thompson’s sneakers, with the text “#TeamNoDaysOffCrew.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the NBA player is seen joining the Kardashian sisters on their workouts. The 29-year-old has allegedly been quarantining in Los Angeles with Khloe and their daughter, True during the ongoing pandemic. Rumors have been circulating the past several months that the couple is back together but neither of them has officially confirmed it.