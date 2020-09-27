Adele wishes Nicole Richie happy belated birthday with hilarious prank video. The artist shows never-before-seen snaps as she sends a belated birthday message to BFF Richie. The ‘Hello’ singer shared the clip via Instagram along with photos of the friends together throughout the years.

It appears their friendship has blossomed in recent years with Adele spending most of her time living in California with her young son Angelo.



In the video, Richie, 39, crouched behind the oven while Adele was out of the kitchen. When the Grammy winner returned, the Richie leaped up, which caused Adele to scream. The Creative Director of House of Harlow laid down on the floor and laughed while Adele gave her a hug. “For f–ks sake” the singer replied before walking off the kitchen.

On her Instagram, Adele wrote:

“Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back ♥️

“I’m actually furious that now she knows that” ⚰️⚰️⚰️”

©Adele

Nicole replied in the comments: ‘“For fucks sake”,’ in reference to Adele’s brilliant reaction after being scared in the kitchen.