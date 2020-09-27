Jennifer Lopez reveals incredible easter egg in new music video with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are the toast of the week thanks to their epic two-part music video drop. You’ve probably already experienced Pa’ Ti x Lonely (and if you’re like us, a few times by now), but you may want to watch it again. The 51-year-old superstar revealed a pretty cool easter egg about her Lonely style on Saturday, September 26, and it’s just as, well, JLo as you’d expect. “#PaTiLonely OUT NOW,” Jenny teased on her Instagram for about the eighth time, adding: “Outfit complete by #JLoJenniferLopez @dsw.” That’s right - she’s repping her own design!

©Universal Pictures Jennifer Lopez and Maluma released duo music videos for ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Lonely’

JLo also shared a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram Story where you can hear someone complement her shoes. “DSW!” she sings in response, adding: “Jennifer Lopez.” Never fear! She linked the Story to her DSW page, so start your search engines. Her shimmering heels went perfectly with the va-va-voom dress she donned in the video. Jennifer is hauled off to jail rocking a fitted white-knit bodycon dress by Genny. As one does.

This isn’t the only time the Hustlers star opted to showcase her own footwear in the videos. JLo slipped into some Jennifer Lopez for DSW Temptationz 2 sandals for the rooftop ending shots of Pa’ Ti. The embellished PVC pumps feature elegant rhinestone detailing and retail for $150 .