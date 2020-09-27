Cardi B shares personal full-circle moment: ‘This makes me sad’

Cardi B shared a reflective moment with fans over the weekend. The 27-year-old rapper looked back at her life pre-fame, posting a photo from her old Bronx commute on Saturday, September 25. “Ok so if you from Highbridge you either take the train in 167 or 170 w.e the f*** you feeling that day,” she wrote in the caption. “I be posted in time square all the time but it really feels good seeing my face in the hood I used to walk to everyday.” The hitmaker’s words accompanied a picture of an Apple Music ad featuring her face on a bus stop near the 167 street station.

©@iamcardib

Cardi elaborated in her Instagram Story, writing: “This makes me sad. Soo many memories and cold ass walks just to take the train, McDonald’s, cari dad, the big ass beauty supply. Them stair you see on the jokers movie I have to go up and down the stairs.”

In a resilient turn, she added: “Just yo come here and look at me now. You JUST CAN’T TAKE A BITCH OUT THE BRONX! Literally.”

The mom-of-one is proud of her Bronx roots, and speaks candidly about growing up in “the hood.” As she told i-D Magazine: “There’s no hood hooder than my hood.” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, went to Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and Technology on Tremont Ave. She attributes her tough upbringing as the inspiration for her stardom-launching songs Bodak Yellow with Daddy K and Bartier Cardi.