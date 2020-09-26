Emma Stone marries SNL’s Dave McCary in secret ceremony

Emma Stone is married! The Oscar-winning actress tied the knot to writer-director Dave McCary according to a source from PEOPLE. The happy news comes nearly two weeks after the 31-year-old A-lister and 35-year-old comedian were spotted donning matching rings in L.A. Dave announced their engagement back in December, sharing a smiley snap of him and Emma that showcased her sparkling ring. Keeping within their private morals, he simply captioned it with heart emojis.

©GettyImages Emma Stone and Dave McCary said ‘I do’

Speculation that the lovebirds had made things official swirled in May after Emma participated in a virtual chat with Reese Witherspoon . Eagle-eye fans noticed that Emma had swapped her engagement ring for a gold band. They were also quick to point out a hint Emma dropped when a medical professional enter the chat to discuss anxiety coping skills.

“If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life,” the doctor said about anxiety. The La La Land leading lady replied: “Thankfully I didn’t do that,” which many took as a slip of the tongue.

©GettyImages Emma and Dave met on the set of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Emma and Dave have been dating for about three years. They first met in 2016 when Emma was enlisted to host Saturday Night Live, a gig she’s nailed four times now. At the time, Dave was working as a writer on the iconic series. They were first linked romantically in 2017 after several photographs circulated of them together, with confirmation coming in October of 2017.