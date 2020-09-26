Salma Hayek honors Mexican icon María Félix: will she play her in biopic?

Salma Hayek continued celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a Mexican icon. The 54-year-old A-lister took to her ever-vibrant Instagram page on Saturday, September 26 to share an homage to actress María Félix. Salma commemorated her “beloved María” with a lengthy caption and eight photo collage. While the post honors the legend’s career, many fans couldn’t help but put the spotlight on Salma. It seemed to dredge up old reports that claimed Salma was to play María in a biopic - and fans still want to know!

©@_vanessacolorado Salma Hayek honored the legendary María Félix for National Hispanic Heritage Month

“While we’re in the Hispanic Heritage Month, I would love to share with you my beloved Maria Felix who turned down Hollywood to focus on her career in Europe and Mexico,” Salma began in her dual-language caption.

“She became a superstar and an icon until she died at 88,” the Mexican-American star continued. “She worked with the best directors of Europe and Mexico, and was the muse of many artists, including Diego Rivera and Agustín Lara (one of the best composers of Mexico) who wrote her the classic ‘Maria Bonita’.”

Salma added: “She was also one of the top clients and inspirations to Cartier, who did an entire collection inspired by her, and named a watch after her nickname ‘La Doña’.”

Many fans were quick to comment that Salma should play María in a biopic. Back in 2011, that very news circulated across major outlets. It stemmed from a report by En El Brasero , which claimed that Salma would play La Doña and produce the movie, helmed by the regarded filmmaker Oliver Stone. Apparently it was a musical project with MGM that had been years in the making.