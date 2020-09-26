Salma Hayek honors Mexican icon María Félix: will she play her in biopic?

Salma Hayek continued celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring a Mexican icon. The 54-year-old A-lister took to her ever-vibrant Instagram page on Saturday, September 26 to share an homage to actress María Félix. Salma commemorated her “beloved María” with a lengthy caption and eight photo collage. While the post honors the legend’s career, many fans couldn’t help but put the spotlight on Salma. It seemed to dredge up old reports that claimed Salma was to play María in a biopic - and fans still want to know!
“While we’re in the Hispanic Heritage Month, I would love to share with you my beloved Maria Felix who turned down Hollywood to focus on her career in Europe and Mexico,” Salma began in her dual-language caption.
“She became a superstar and an icon until she died at 88,” the Mexican-American star continued. “She worked with the best directors of Europe and Mexico, and was the muse of many artists, including Diego Rivera and Agustín Lara (one of the best composers of Mexico) who wrote her the classic ‘Maria Bonita’.”
Salma added: “She was also one of the top clients and inspirations to Cartier, who did an entire collection inspired by her, and named a watch after her nickname ‘La Doña’.”
View this post on Instagram
While we’re in the Hispanic Heritage Month, I would love to share with you my beloved Maria Felix who turned down Hollywood to focus on her career in Europe and Mexico. She became a superstar and an icon until she died at 88. She worked with the best directors of Europe and Mexico, and was the muse of many artists, including Diego Rivera and Agustín Lara (one of the best composers of Mexico) who wrote her the classic “Maria Bonita”. She was also one of the top clients and inspirations to Cartier, who did an entire collection inspired by her, and named a watch after her nickname “La Doña”. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ No voy a traducir en español la historia de María Félix, porque si hablas español debes saber quien es. Hoy la quiero recordar y compartir con el mundo en este, “el mes de la herencia hispana”. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Étant donné que nous sommes dans le mois du patrimoine hispanique, je voudrais partager avec vous ma bien-aimée Maria Felix qui a refusé Hollywood pour se concentrer sur sa carrière en Europe et au Mexique. Elle était une superstar et icône jusqu'à sa mort à l’âge de 88 ans. Maria Félix a travaillé avec les meilleurs réalisateurs d'Europe et du Mexique. Elle a été la muse de nombreux artistes, dont Diego Rivera et Agustin Lara (l'un des meilleurs compositeurs du Mexique) qui a écrit le classique «Maria Bonita». Elle a également été l'une des principales clientes et inspirations de la maison Cartier. Cette maison de luxe a réalisé toute une collection inspirée par Maria Félix notamment une montre : « La Doña» surnom de Maria. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mariafelix #ladoña #mariabonita #hispanicheritagemonth #cinema
Many fans were quick to comment that Salma should play María in a biopic. Back in 2011, that very news circulated across major outlets. It stemmed from a report by En El Brasero , which claimed that Salma would play La Doña and produce the movie, helmed by the regarded filmmaker Oliver Stone. Apparently it was a musical project with MGM that had been years in the making.
While no one has confirmed where the project stands now, it’s clearly a film people would love to see. María is considered one of the most successful figures of Latin American cinema. So, who better to step into her designer shoes than fellow icon Salma Hayek? Based on IMDb, it seems the Frida star has several projects underway, including the highly-anticipated Marvel blockbuster The Eternals.