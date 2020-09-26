JLo shares most personal video of daughter Emme yet: ‘you’re the best mom’

Jennifer Lopez celebrated National Daughter’s Day by sharing a personal video of her own daughter Emme . “Happy #nationaldaughtersday to this lil coconut…” the 51-year-old superstar wrote in a post on Friday, September 25, “you are my sunshine and my whole heart.” The caption accompanied a sweet self-shot video of the 12-year-old, who Jen shares with Marc Anthony , candidly saying how much she loves and misses her mom.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme

“Hi mom!” Emme begins in the clip. “I just wanna let you know that you’re the best mom in the whole entire world and I couldn’t ask for a better mom. And I really miss you. And I love you. Well, I wanted to make this before you come over, because it’s supposed to be a surprise.”

She added: “I really love you and you’re the best mom in the whole entire world and I don’t know what I would do without you - well, technically nothing. I love you very much and yeah. You’re probably gonna watch this whenever you’re sad or you miss me because I miss you too.”

At the very end of the video is a photo of Jennifer and Emme sunbathing outside. JLo gives her best smize in the snap while Emme throws up a peace sign in the background. This clip no doubt means a lot to Jen, who is on the road and away from her family for work quite a bit. While Emme is her only daughter right now, the Hustlers star will be gaining two more once she says ‘I do’ to Alex Rodriguez . Of course, they appear to already be a wonderfully-blended family, so it should be a smooth transition.