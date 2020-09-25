Who is Valentina Ferrer? 5 things you might want to know about J Balvin’s girlfriend

Do you have a fixation with celebrities’ love life? Do you get excited when your favorite star gets booed up with someone new? Do you suffer when they break up? Do you investigate every single detail? Do you want to know who J Balvin ’s girlfriend is? Well, duh! That’s why you are here.

Her name is Valentina Ferrer, and the most exciting thing about her is that even though she could have the entire world to her feet, she seems to be a person that loves the simplicity of life. And like J Balvin, because of her charisma, everything has worked organically in her favor.

Ferrer rarely shares information about her personal life, but she recently celebrated her birthday and gave us all a glimpse of her special day. Thanks to Balvin, she was able to see her parents and other family members. “Being away from home on my birthday was challenging up to this point. Thank you, love,“ she wrote, thanking the singer for gathering some of her relatives to surprise her. “It was one of the happiest days of my life; we all end up crying. When my eyes were covered, and I listened to my dad, I almost died,” she said, according to Caracol Noticias.

There is so much more to discover from her, but in the meantime, find below five things you might want to know about J Balvin’s girlfriend:

1. She is a queen

The Córdoba native is a queen — a beauty queen. Yes! Ferrer was crowned as Miss Argentina in 2014 and represented her country at the Miss Universe 2014 pageant. Although she didn‘t win the official title as the most beautiful woman in the universe, she made it to the Top 10, and during the National Costume competition, she was placed in the Top 5. “It had been 30 years since Argentina got to that place,” she said to Ponte Bella.

2. She got paid $100 for her first job as a model

Ferrer never dreamed of becoming a beauty queen or even a model, yet she believed in her potential and endless possibilities after she got discovered in Miami. “After studying physical education in Buenos Aires, when I was 20 years old, I went with my friends on vacation to Miami, and that’s where Erin Lucas, who was the director back then of Elite Model Management, saw me and asked me if I wanted to be a model,” she revealed. According to People, she debuted at the Miami’s Swim Week and received $100.

3. She met her king working as a model

The 27-year-old Argentinian met the Colombian singer on the set of “Sigo extrañándote.” During the emotive video, Ferrer played Balvin’s wife and the mother of a young girl.

4. She likes the spotlight

Who wouldn’t like to try beautiful gowns and outfits to attend to red carpets? For Valentina Ferrer, this might be one of her favorite activities. “I enjoy it, and I love going to events. I love music, and I love to be able to go with him,” she said. “I feel comfortable in front of cameras, so that’s never been a problem.”

5. Cameras are not a problem indeed

Ferrer joined the cast of Telemundo’s Betty en NY, a show based on the 1999 Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea. “I starting working on the series Betty en NY and I loved the experience,” she revealed. “It’s a comical series, and I love comedy, laughing at myself. I play myself, so that’s the best part. I used my own name and everything. It was very interesting and fun.”