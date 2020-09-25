Michelle Obama reveals Sasha and Malia aren‘t “thrilled” to be quarantining together

Just like any family forced to quarantine together for the past 6 months, the Obamas aren’t exactly loving all of the quality time they’ve been having with one another.

During a recent interview with Conan O‘Brien, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared that her and former president Barack Obama’s daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama , have been feeling the effects of quarantining with their parents for months.

Obama got real when it comes to just how her daughters are adjusting to the extra time with their parents. She admitted that at the start of quarantine, her daughters were excited to spend more time with her and Barack.

“We were being all organized, and we would spend the days apart doing our respective work—the girls were still in classes in the spring—and so we would be working, and then doing a little exercise, and then come together in the evenings. And we would have these activities. We would have cocktails, and then we would work puzzles and play games.”

That didn’t last forever, though. “Now, Conan, this was in the early stages,” the Former First Lady said, laughing at just how quickly her daughters became less enthusiastic as time passed.

“I think first our kids got a little sick of us … which was fine, ‘cause we were pretty much sick of them, Obama continued. “And so the summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more, and we came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there’s more room to roam around … that was good, ’cause it helped us break it up. And now the kids are back in Zoom land with classes. They’re doing it remotely. And they’re no longer thrilled about being with us.”

Michelle Obama took part in an Instagram Live with Jennifer Lopez earlier this week as a part of her We All Vote initiative. During the conversation, the Former First Lady also mentioned her daughters, admitting that Sasha and Malia are both “itching” to get back to their respective college campuses but ultimately know that they’re making the right decision to remain home a bit longer.

“I‘m just glad that they’re staying put, even if they’re sick of me,” Michelle said. Ultimately, that’s a feeling we can all relate to: wanting to get out of the house and spend some time doing our old favorite activities, but knowing our safety is much more important in the long run. But if the Obamas can stay put, so can you.

See what Michelle Obama has to say about her family’s dynamic during quarantine in the full down below: