Chrissy Teigen and John Legend purchased a $17.5 million Beverly Hills mansion - and it’s beyond stunning

Everyone’s favorite celeb couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just recently purchased a stunning Beverly Hills mansion that has a price tag that will make most people’s jaws drop.
The cookbook author and Grammy-award winning singer purchased a 10,700-square-foot home for $17.5 million, according to FOX Business. There is more than enough space for the soon-to-be family of five in this new home. The extravagant home includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The inside of the home features a sleek design with marble and wood details, 24-foot ceilings, and an open floor plan, according to the listing with Sally Forster Jones of Compass.
According to the listing, the home has a double-sided fireplace that is placed between the dining room and family room. Large windows and sliding glass doors reveal spectacular views of the city and ocean. The marble-covered kitchen is perfect for Teigen to experiment with all of her recipes and there’s plenty of room for the family to gather at the oversized kitchen island.
The wow-factor of the home doesn’t stop there. The family can watch all the movies and shows they want in the 500-square-foot media room that is complete with tiered seating, a projector, and a state of the art speaker system that is built into the walls and ceiling, according to FOX Business.
The home will also be great for entertaining all of the couple’s famous friends as there is a lounge bar with mahogany accents and a temperature-controlled wine cellar, according to the site.
The master bedroom suite is described as being very private and is located at the end of a 30-foot interior bridge with a 90-degree entry. Talk about living the life! One of the most coveted parts of the bedroom is two walk-in closets - think of all the shoes Teigen can fit in there. For the backyard outdoor space, the mansion has a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool, a fire pit, and a pool house.
The couple’s previous home was listed on the market for $23.95 last month. With a new baby on the way and since Teigen’s mother, Pepper, also lives with the Legend clan, the couple needed more living space for everyone, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Teigen announced on Thursday that she was faced with the difficult decision to put a pause on working on her third “Cravings,” cookbook due to her pregnancy being high risk, according to People.
“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv,” the 34-year-old Tweeted.
We send our best wishes to Teigen and her family on a healthy pregnancy and a big congratulations on their new home!