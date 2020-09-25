Chrissy Teigen and John Legend purchased a $17.5 million Beverly Hills mansion - and it’s beyond stunning

Everyone’s favorite celeb couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just recently purchased a stunning Beverly Hills mansion that has a price tag that will make most people’s jaws drop.

The cookbook author and Grammy-award winning singer purchased a 10,700-square-foot home for $17.5 million, according to FOX Business. There is more than enough space for the soon-to-be family of five in this new home. The extravagant home includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The inside of the home features a sleek design with marble and wood details, 24-foot ceilings, and an open floor plan, according to the listing with Sally Forster Jones of Compass.

©GrosbyGroup

According to the listing, the home has a double-sided fireplace that is placed between the dining room and family room. Large windows and sliding glass doors reveal spectacular views of the city and ocean. The marble-covered kitchen is perfect for Teigen to experiment with all of her recipes and there’s plenty of room for the family to gather at the oversized kitchen island.