Jennifer Lopez and Maluma play unlikely lovers in ‘Pa’ Ti’ and ‘Lonely’ double video

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma come together to portray unlikely lovers in their brand new double video for “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”

The visual begins with “Pa’ Ti.”

In this video, J. Lo portrays a billionaire who is living a lavish life beyond most people’s wildest dreams-- which probably isn’t too far off from her actual life, beside the fact that she’s always working. In the meantime, Maluma serves as her bodyguard while they both sing in Spanish over a seductive beat.

Lopez continued to relax in her mansion while Maluma stares into an empty refrigerator. As the video goes on, we find out that the pair are actually lovers, not just business parters. The plot thickens even more when it is revealed that J. Lo is under investigation for some shady business dealings. While the video portrays Maluma as a concerned lover carefully watching over her work, it’s later unveiled as they share intimate moments in her mansion and on a rooftop that he’s working undercover.

©Universal Music

As “Pa’ Ti” comes to an end, “Lonely” picks up right where it left off. We see the couple in bed together as the FBI raids Lopez’s mansion and take her into custody. That is the moment that she discovers her bodyguard and her lover is also an FBI agent.

Watch the video for yourself down below: