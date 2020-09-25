Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz strolled around New York City looking happily in love

The newly engaged couple, Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz were seen out and about holding hands in New York City on Thursday in the Soho neighborhood. The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was wearing a black printed t-shirt that showed off his many arm tattoos with black pants, and white sneakers. He topped off his outfit with a backward blue baseball hat and a blue face mask.
His 25-year-old fiancée actress was more covered up in a black leather looking Balenciaga jacket zipped all the way up paired with black pants and chunky black boots. Her streaked hair was styled down and parted in the middle and she protected her face with a blue mask.
Prior to seeing the pair roaming the streets of Manhattan, the couple also showed off their affection for one another in a steamy bathroom selfie that Peltz posted to Instagram the day before.
In the photo, Beckham and Peltz look like they just stepped out of the shower. Beckham’s towel was wrapped around his waist with shaving cream on his face holding an old school camera while Peltz is hugging the 21-year-old and has her hand on his face. The actress captioned the post, “i love you more everyday.”
The young couple was only dating for nine months before they got engaged back in July. The pair announced the news to the world via Instagram with Beckham declaring his love saying he’s “the luckiest man in the world”, and Peltz posted about the news at the time saying, she “can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.” Beckham’s famous parents seemed to be thrilled for their son and future daughter-in-law.
The designer and former Spice Girl posted a photo at the time saying, ”The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕.” Beckham’s father also congratulated the couple saying, ”Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham ♥️.”