Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz strolled around New York City looking happily in love

The newly engaged couple, Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz were seen out and about holding hands in New York City on Thursday in the Soho neighborhood. The 21-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was wearing a black printed t-shirt that showed off his many arm tattoos with black pants, and white sneakers. He topped off his outfit with a backward blue baseball hat and a blue face mask.

©GrosbyGroup

His 25-year-old fiancée actress was more covered up in a black leather looking Balenciaga jacket zipped all the way up paired with black pants and chunky black boots. Her streaked hair was styled down and parted in the middle and she protected her face with a blue mask.

©GrosbyGroup

Prior to seeing the pair roaming the streets of Manhattan, the couple also showed off their affection for one another in a steamy bathroom selfie that Peltz posted to Instagram the day before.