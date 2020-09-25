Sir David Attenborough breaks Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram record

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram and broken Jennifer Aniston ’s record for the fastest time to accrue a million followers. According to Guinness World Records, the broadcaster and natural historian reached the milestone in a little over four hours, comfortably beating Aniston’s previous record of five hours and 16 minutes.

Last year in October, Friends alum created a personal account on a very popular photo sharing app sending fans into a frantic frenzy — and even breaking the internet! She started off this historical social media moment by sharing an uber nostalgic photo of her and her Friends co-stars: Lisa Kudrow , Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

At the time of writing this article, Attenborough has 3.1 million followers and counting. ﻿His first post mentions a summary of Sir Attenborough’s background. “David Attenborough has spent a lifetime traveling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will.”

He received welcome messages from tennis star Sir Andy Murray, rapper Young Filly, the World Wildlife Fund, Pandora, Instagram, among many others.“Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we‘re helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content.”,



If you’re in the mood to listen and enjoy his iconic voice, you can watch the special Attenborough and the Giant Elephant for free on BBC America.

