Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore announced she is expecting a baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith! Sharing a beautiful black and white photo on her Instagram account with the caption “Baby Boy Goldsmith early 2021,” pointing out that the couple is expecting to welcome their first child during the first months of next year.

The 36-year-old actress of This Is Us recently went back to the set of the popular TV show as Dan Fogelman, the creator of the series, tweeted a photo of Mandy and her co-star Milo Ventimiglia captioned “A 2020 television sex scene. We’re back. #ThisIsUs,” Moore has also been very active on social media, posting Instagram Stories and behind-the-scenes of the filming of the show amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The romantic couple began dating in 2015 and got married in 2018 in an intimate backyard ceremony in Los Angeles, after a surprising proposal in September 2017, “When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn‘t want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together. So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall!“

The 35-year-old singer and songwriter also posted a photo on social media with the same caption as Moore, with the couple looking happy and smiling, he then posted a video singing about the baby news. Friends of the actress and the musician commented on the post, with Hilary Duff writing “Little baby boy Goldsmith” and Ellen DeGeneres “Congratulations! I love that you already know the sex… and the profession.”