Kanye West keeps his promise to Taylor Swift and the music industry

Kanye West is not backing up on his plan to change the guidelines of the music industry and help artists in the process, as the 43-year-old rapper and entrepreneur has his mindset on fighting against executive producers so musicians are able to regain control of their master recordings and establish a new dynamic in upcoming contracts for new artists.

The fashion designer who was recently named the highest paid celebrity according to Forbes magazine has declared he is team “free artists” and has promised to be committed in “doing whatever is necessary so artists own their own copyrights,” even planning to help Taylor Swift in her talked about feud with Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun.

©GettyImages Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande backstage.

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J Balvin are in the long list of artists 39-year-old Braun represents, and he is known to have acquired Swift’s masters from her six previous albums for $300 million dollars. When Kanye was asked about the feud he said, “Scooter Braun is a friend and we‘ll be having that discussion,“ adding that “all artists need to be free and own their rights. Taylor Swift deserves that, just like everyone else.”

West also went on to talk about the making of the contracts during the early years “The contracts are almost the same now. The shape, the terminology,” and made remarks about the difficulties of changing the terminology of the contract once artists have signed, “You‘re locked in, once you’re locked in you can ask no questions... Insane.“