Alicia Keys opens up about her ‘beautiful bond’ with Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys is celebrating 10 years of marriage with Swizz Beatz and has opened up about her “beautiful bond” and their life together after having two children, nine-year-old son Egypt and five-year-old son Genesis. The happy couple are known to have met back when they were teenagers, however Alicia has said they are still “so connected.”

The 39-year-old singer confessed she can’t believe she gets to “wake up next to each other,” adding that if “feels really cool,” and referring to her life with 42-year-old music producer Beatz she says “I can’t believe I am with you, man!”

Keys also talks about their personal journey together as well as their position in the music industry, “What is so amazing is, both my husband and I, we started music so young.” and highlighting the fact that, “We were 14 and 15 years old when we first started everything.”

©GettyImages Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys and record producer Swizz Beatz.

Beatz has been involved in creating the popular Verzuz platform alongside Timbaland, launched in March and honoring hip-hop’s roots, and turning into a cultural phenomenon that has portrait a major impact during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alicia praised her husband for being involved in the incredible project and said “it is really incredible to just see him creating this amazing Verzuz platform with Timbaland, and for us to just both be at our height and place where we have really continued to grow and evolve.“

The happy couple continue to thrive together professionally, while showing the world how much of a beautiful relationship they maintain.