Kim Kardashian moved to tears by North West’s performance

Last night on Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans got a look at Kim Kardashian’s reaction while she watched North West perform at Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris earlier this year. Back in March before the world was put on pause due to COVID-19, North’s performance at his runway show broke the internet when she stole the show rapping and singing. “Yeah, you know my name,” the six-year-old rapped over the beat. “It’s Northie.” “I will never do bad things,” North continued with devotion. “This is new. Look at my shoes — they’re cute! And cool!” Kanye took the stage to interrupt her politely, but North was not bothered. She carried on and even shouted out Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope Disick before going hard for the chorus, “Yeah, yeah, yeah! Cool! Cute! Cool — yeah!”

Kardashian revealed she was moved to tears on the show, “I see her at Sunday Service, but to do something on her own, in front of all these people for the first time, she’s never even been up on a stage and practiced.” She continued, “So to see her up there, my nerves are just, like, I honestly start crying because I’m, just, I’m happy for her, but I’m so nervous for her.” North’s confidence put Kim at ease though. A trait she says she got from West. “I’m so proud of how confident she is,” said Kim. “she obviously gets that from her dad, and it just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything. That, to me, was so much fun to see. You know, she’s just so fearless, and I love that about her, and I’m such a proud mom.”



North at the fashion show made me so nervous because it was her first big performance but it was such a proud mom moment 🤍 #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 25, 2020

While Kardashian claimed North did the performance “on her own.” Many believed she was riding off the success of another Black artist and accused the family of “stealing” her swag and not giving credit. ZaZa, a 4-year-old known for her sassy and bubbly personality and catchy beats released a song in 2019 called “What I Do?” Her instrumental was the same backing track that North performed with onstage at Fashion week.



ZaZa’s parents caught wind and spoke up about North’s performance on social media. “We take PRIDE in creativity, and believe whether a child’s involved or an adult... creativity deserves RESPECT/homage,” a statement on ZaZa’s Instagram page read. “PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!” the caption continued. “We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.”

