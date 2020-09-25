Channing Tatum posted a sexy shirtless selfie letting fans know: ‘daddy is finally back’

Channing Tatum made mouths drool with his latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the “Magic Mike” actor posted a steamy selfie prompting fans to double tap and comment with fire emojis. In the black and white picture, Tatum is shirtless in what looks like a dressing room.

The 40-year-old captioned the post, “It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha.”

Fans wrote hilarious comments on Tatum’s post such as, “Ain’t nobody noticing the purell bottle.” Another commented, “The way he referred himself to “daddy” I’m here for it.” Even actor and Sofia Vergara ’s husband, Joe Manganiello wrote, “Look at those abs boyeeeeee.”

It’s a bit unclear what Tatum meant when he said “he’s back,” in the caption but either way we are here for the 8-pack abs and sculpted arms he’s showing off in this picture. Thankfully this isn’t the only picture the actor has graced us with showing off his body.

Last month, the 40-year-old posted a picture of him promoting his new children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella.” In the photo, Tatum is shirtless dressed up as a unicorn. In addition to being impressed by the fact that the “Step Up” actor is now a children’s book author, the adorable post also had most of the world starring at Tatum’s biceps.