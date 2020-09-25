Channing Tatum posted a sexy shirtless selfie letting fans know: ‘daddy is finally back’

Channing Tatum made mouths drool with his latest Instagram post. On Thursday, the “Magic Mike” actor posted a steamy selfie prompting fans to double tap and comment with fire emojis. In the black and white picture, Tatum is shirtless in what looks like a dressing room.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha
The 40-year-old captioned the post, “It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha.”
Fans wrote hilarious comments on Tatum’s post such as, “Ain’t nobody noticing the purell bottle.” Another commented, “The way he referred himself to “daddy” I’m here for it.” Even actor and Sofia Vergara ’s husband, Joe Manganiello wrote, “Look at those abs boyeeeeee.”
It’s a bit unclear what Tatum meant when he said “he’s back,” in the caption but either way we are here for the 8-pack abs and sculpted arms he’s showing off in this picture. Thankfully this isn’t the only picture the actor has graced us with showing off his body.
Last month, the 40-year-old posted a picture of him promoting his new children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella.” In the photo, Tatum is shirtless dressed up as a unicorn. In addition to being impressed by the fact that the “Step Up” actor is now a children’s book author, the adorable post also had most of the world starring at Tatum’s biceps.
View this post on Instagram
Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading. #Sparkella bit.ly/OneAndOnlySparkella
Aside from posting steamy photos of himself, Tatum has been busy working on a new movie titled, “Dog,” which the 40-year-old is co-directing, co-writing, producing, and, of course, starring in. In a part of the caption, Tatum posted to his Instagram about his latest venture, he wrote “...This photo is from our first day of production on the first movie that my partner Reid and I are directing. This is our story. It’s taken us two years to get it to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust.”
Reportedly, “Dog,” is said to hit theaters in May 2021, according to E! Online.