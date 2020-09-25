Salma Hayek goes makeup-free and shows off gray hair: Simply perfect

Salma Hayek is simply perfect. The Mexican actress is glowing in a new photo posted to Instagram where she is completely makeup-free drawing attention to the gray hairs framing her face. Simply perfect!

We recently saw her flaunting the ultimate beach hair. She also wow fans with bikini photos from the ‘90s. This time, The Like a Boss actress captioned the pic, “The white hair of wisdom,”along with the hashtags #whitehair and #hairspiration.

The star was immediately met with praise from her followers around the world for her natural beauty. “You are more beautiful everyday!” or” simply gorgeous” were some of the comments.

One of Hayek’s most recent post is topless pregnancy throwback that marked a special occasion. “Tomorrow the tiny baby that formed inside my womb officially becomes a teen. They grow so fast...”, said the actress.

In an interview with Ana Clark from the Telegraph, Hayek talks about motherhood. “I’m glad I didn’t have her earlier.” Hayek was 41 years old when Valentina was born.