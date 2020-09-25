Megan Fox Supports Machine Gun Kelly At Secret Concert

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly headed out Thursday to his Secret Concert at the Mayan Theater in Downtown LA. The new couple looked like a couple of rebellious rocker teens without a mask to be seen. MGK lovingly wrapped his arm around his new hot girlfriend. Fox looked perfect for the part of a rockstar‘s girlfriend in a casual rocker tee and black jeans. MGK wore a formal blue and white polka-dotted sweater and white pants.

©GrosbyGroup

MGK dropped his first pop-punk album, “Tickets to My Downfall” Friday, and celebrated the release by performing it in its entirety at the secret album release party. MGK announced the show Tuesday. The rapper was celebrating all day on his IG story and said the rules for his fans listening to the album was to listen to it “from beginning to end with loud speakers.” If you listen to the track from start to end, you’’ll find a cute surprise on track 13 titled “Banyan Tree.” The minute and a half interlude is an adorable conversation with the lovebirds that can even bring tears to your eyes. “Did you drink a lot of tequila, is that what it was?” Fox started. “Do you want to listen to Interlude while we sit here?” “Do you like remember the stuff that you do with me?” she asks him. “Yes!” MGK exclaimed. “Ok well I don’t know cause you’re so high or you get really drunk I don’t know if you remember it” Fox admits. “Of course I do.. I cherish it... I’ll burn other memories just to make room for those” MGK replies. Then Fox recalls the first time they met and shares that they got matching tattoos. “That was four months ago, that we were right here and I met you. That’s not possible. You just got my initials tattooed on you... I got your nickname tattooed on me.” Their conversation ends with MGK stating, “if the world comes to an end, I want to close my eyes feeling like I lived.” “Same,” Fox responds.

©GrosbyGroup

The new couple met earlier this year on the set of the upcoming indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. A source told E! News that the co-stars had “been hanging out a lot since their movie was shutdown,” adding, “The down time has been good for them...They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.” Shortly after they were photographed together getting lunch and rumors started swirling. Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green for more than a decade but they stayed quiet about their separation in 2019. Green admitted on his podcast in May, “She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me.” He continued, “I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.” Once Fox and MGK went public with their relationship Fox uploaded a photo of the pair and was hit with hate in the comments for dating the younger rapper. She still has comments turned off on the post.

