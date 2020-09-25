Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have ended their short-lived engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called off their engagement, according to PEOPLE. A source “with knowledge of the situation” told the outlet, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
The debatably un-shocking news comes two months after Ehrich proposed to Lovato in Malibu on July 22. The couple dated for 4 months before he popped the question. Earlier this month they celebrated 6 months together. Lovato shared a photo of them on IG captioned, “Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for. I love you BEYOND. Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich 💖💖💖 I love you baby 💞💞💞,” Ehrich re-shared the clip on his own IG story and added, “Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. ❤️ Cheers to forever 💍,” Unfortunately forever came just as quick as it started.
Coincidentally, the news comes just 10 days after alleged tweets of Ehrich professing his love for stars like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid went viral. Fans noticed he had a special desire for Gomez, calling her an “angel” and writing about how he wanted to marry her multiple times. Lovato fans started a #maxeirichisoverparty after the screenshots started circulating the web. Lovato ended up standing by her boy and released a statement calling the tweets fake and shaming tabloids. Lovato wrote, “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important shit to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.” Despite his alleged innocence, Ehrich deleted his entire Twitter account.
Uh oh does that mean she can see all your tweets about being in love with Selena Gomez??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bl4yR01AKD— 🤍 (@SelOnTheBrain) July 26, 2020
However according to Elle, The Blast and J-14 wrote about his old “I want to marry Selena Gomez” tweets back in June after Lovato announced the engagement. Fans also dug up an old Instagram live of Ehrich talking about the tweets and how amazing he thinks Gomez is. Fans shared the recording on Twitter and asked, “Hey! @ddlovato is this edited?” In the undeniably unedited video, Ehrich starts, “I think she’s an extremely, extremely, extremely talented girl, and I’ve actually had a major crush on her since 2010.” He continued, “And I—my teenage self, like, said it in an interview as well so it’s kind of been this ongoing thing but then like obviously I put it out on Twitter, and I didn’t even realize that would catch like—that people would take that like seriously.” ”But yeah, I honestly think Selena Gomez is an extraordinary women… What she stands for charity-wise, just being an activist, she just has a great heart. Her heart is in the right place. She loves Jesus. She loves God. She’s just like, she’s an angel, and I love her, but on top of that, I respect her musically and I want to make music with her. Okay? I want to make a song with her and put out a song.”
According to In Touch, Ehrich is “overwhelmed” by Lovato. “Her traveling to Georgia to be close to him while he was filming wasn’t the best idea... Max loves Demi, but he needs his space. It’s no secret that he’s feeling overwhelmed.” When the news broke about the split, Lovato posted a story on her IG zooming in on her shirt that said “Dogs over people.” Ehrich has turned off comments on his latest Instagram posts.