Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have ended their short-lived engagement

Coincidentally, the news comes just 10 days after alleged tweets of Ehrich professing his love for stars like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid went viral. Fans noticed he had a special desire for Gomez, calling her an “angel” and writing about how he wanted to marry her multiple times. Lovato fans started a #maxeirichisoverparty after the screenshots started circulating the web. Lovato ended up standing by her boy and released a statement calling the tweets fake and shaming tabloids. Lovato wrote, “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important shit to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.” Despite his alleged innocence, Ehrich deleted his entire Twitter account.



Uh oh does that mean she can see all your tweets about being in love with Selena Gomez??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bl4yR01AKD — 🤍 (@SelOnTheBrain) July 26, 2020

However according to Elle, The Blast and J-14 wrote about his old “I want to marry Selena Gomez” tweets back in June after Lovato announced the engagement. Fans also dug up an old Instagram live of Ehrich talking about the tweets and how amazing he thinks Gomez is. Fans shared the recording on Twitter and asked, “Hey! @ddlovato is this edited?” In the undeniably unedited video, Ehrich starts, “I think she’s an extremely, extremely, extremely talented girl, and I’ve actually had a major crush on her since 2010.” He continued, “And I—my teenage self, like, said it in an interview as well so it’s kind of been this ongoing thing but then like obviously I put it out on Twitter, and I didn’t even realize that would catch like—that people would take that like seriously.” ”But yeah, I honestly think Selena Gomez is an extraordinary women… What she stands for charity-wise, just being an activist, she just has a great heart. Her heart is in the right place. She loves Jesus. She loves God. She’s just like, she’s an angel, and I love her, but on top of that, I respect her musically and I want to make music with her. Okay? I want to make a song with her and put out a song.”

According to In Touch, Ehrich is “overwhelmed” by Lovato. “Her traveling to Georgia to be close to him while he was filming wasn’t the best idea... Max loves Demi, but he needs his space. It’s no secret that he’s feeling overwhelmed.” When the news broke about the split, Lovato posted a story on her IG zooming in on her shirt that said “Dogs over people.” Ehrich has turned off comments on his latest Instagram posts.