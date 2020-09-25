María Celeste Arrarás and her son Adrián Vadim are heading to stardom

They say that when one door closes, another opens ... and María Celeste Arrarás decreed this in her life. After concluding an 18-year chapter with Telemundo, great things were coming for the journalist and everything from the hand of her son Adrián. The young man, who has a spectacular voice and a great talent for music, has launched himself professionally in this highly competitive industry and his mother has become his right hand: his manager.



In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, María Celeste and Adrian Vadim share a family and professional dialogue in this learning process for both of them, in which sincere questions are asked full of love, trust and mutual support. In the same way, the Puerto Rican explained how her transition from journalist to manager has been, a stretch that she experiences as she goes, as it was an unknown territory for her.



Despite the great challenge that this may represent, she assures that she has all the willingness to learn and take her son‘s career to the top, which, by the way, this September 25th is the world premiere of his first single Space.



Like any mother, María Celeste wants the best for her children, so from a very young age she has paid special attention to the communication she has with them, and recognized in this conversation that she is a demanding mother, which has resulted in the development of three magnificent boys. In the specific case of Adrián, who is entering the world of entertainment, the ‘momager’ (mother and representative) ensures that his level of demand will be at the maximum, all with the purpose that his son can get ahead and forge his own path.



Although it will not be easy, María Celeste knows that, with effort and discipline, Adrián will be able to make his dreams come true and make her feel very proud and perhaps one day see him on the stage of an award ceremony as important as the Latin GRAMMY.



“You once told me that to succeed in life you have to be open-minded. You told me, “The world is not black and white, it is a wide range of grays” and I did not forget that because as you know I am quite stubborn and sometimes I get stuck,” said Adrian.