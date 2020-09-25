Lizzo is pushing to change ‘body-positive’ to ‘body-normative’

Lizzo appeared for the first time on the cover of Vogue for October. Besides looking stunning, the musician also spoke about the upcoming election, the coronavirus pandemic, racism in the music industry, justice, and so much more. “I am the first big black woman on the cover of @voguemagazine. The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come. To all my black girls, if someone like you hasn’t done it yet— BE THE FIRST,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Detroit native, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has been living in Los Angeles since 2016, and according to her interview for the magazine, she has been in lockdown for a while due to COVID-19. “I’m in a hot spot,” she said. “I’ve been in my house every single day. I can count on my hands how many times I’ve actually left. I’m fortunate that I am in that position. I really had guilt about that, early on.” The singer also added that she is aware that being on isolation can impact mental health. “A lot of times, staying home isn’t staying safe,” Lizzo said. “There are so many levels to the butterfly effect of this pandemic—not just the sickness but the emotional and mental effects. That is what keeps me up at night. And that’s what stresses me out.”

Unfortunately for the “Truth Hurts” interpreter, the pandemic is just a layer of what worries her. Lizzo opened up about the recurrent cases of police brutality and targeted violence against the Black community. “My dad taught me very early on about what being Black in this country is. When I learned about Emmett Till, I was so young. And I have never forgotten his face,” she recalls.

The 32-year-old performer said to the publication that the system and perpetrators are careless. “They don’t actually care. And ‘they’—I don’t know who ‘they’ are. But I know that they don’t care, because if shit like this is still happening, there has to be a ‘they.’ They don’t care about somebody’s actual life,” she said.

The singer knows that those who vote have an immeasurable power to change things for the better — or worse, in some cases. However, she is hopeful that her message will inspire others to cast their ballot. “I just want to encourage people to register to vote. That is the most important thing to me. Because there‘s a lot of upset people, and there’s a lot of people who have power,” she said. “There’s a lot of voter suppression in Black communities. But there’s a lot of angry white kids now. And I’m like, ‘Yo, register to vote. Go out. You won’t get suppressed if you try to go to your ballot box.’ You know?”