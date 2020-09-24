John Legend reveals secret to 7-year marriage with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share their experience with couples therapy and point out the importance of a third party to understand their needs and have a healthy relationship, now that the celebrity couple are expecting a third child, the 41-year-old singer and 34-year-old television personality want to strengthen their bond even more.

The couple share two kids, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles, and since their marriage in 2013, Legend has confessed he has learned to be able to dismiss minor arguments, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and having to spend most of their time together in lockdown.

The acclaimed singer also says communication is key, “being considerate, listening to your partner and making sure their needs are met,” also praising therapy like other celebrities have done recently, “I think every couple, who has been together for a long time could use time to talk with a third party to help with whatever concerns they have.“

John also took the time to talk about how happy he is with Chrissy and assured that “any of the differences we have or arguments are just so minor and minuscule compared to all the great times we’ve had together,” adding that they have a “great life together and I’m so happy with what we’ve built”

It’s only good news for the happy couple now that they recently announced that they are expecting another child, and were truly shocked as the baby was conceived naturally, giving the fact that they had been using the help of IVF treatment before.