After five kids, Alec Baldwin is ‘done’ trying for a baby girl

After welcoming yet another bundle of joy into the world this month, Alec Baldwin has revealed that he’s officially done trying for a girl.

The 30 Rock star and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin , welcomed a son named Eduardo at the top of September. This new addition is their fifth child, and fourth baby boy, after their 7-year-old daughter Carmen, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 3.

Although the couple has been vocal about their goal of giving their oldest, Carmen, the little sister she’s been dreaming of for years, Alec --who is also father to 24-year-old Ireland Baldwin from his marriage to Kim Basinger --recently revealed that he’s not up for trying for a sixth baby.

“I‘m not going to keep trying, no, I’m done trying. It’s either going to be fine or my wife’s going to get remarried, one or the other,” the 62-year-old quipped during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s going to marry a guy who produces girls.”

Alec went on to joke that his wife likes to “collect babies,” and said that when their children reach the age of three, they stop being a ”vending machine of joy,” which is what makes the couple want yet another baby to fill that void.

“I tell people my wife is a collector. Some people collect cars, some people collect watches, artwork. My wife collects babies. She likes babies,” he continued. “When the baby gets to be three years old, when they‘re not the vending machine of joy they used to be, we look at each other and say, ‘Time to have another!’”

As for Hilaria, she recently said that she feels “so grateful” for the latest addition to their family, which came following a tragic miscarriage for the 36-year-old. She shared that heart-breaking journey with her followers, which only made this latest addition that much more special.

“You are loved Edu Pau ... I‘m so grateful for you and for the experience of a healthy pregnancy,” she wrote on Instagram. “The heartache I experienced last year was beyond overwhelming. I don’t think the pain of loss ever goes away, but this tiny angel sure brings light and peace into our lives after such a rocky storm. Do you ever look at your children and say, I’m glad it was you, and you in particular, who came into my life? True soulmates.”

The Baldwins clearly have their hands full already, and because of that, Alec isn’t trying to welcome yet another child into the world in hopes they have a baby girl--but we’ll just have to wait and see if his wife is on board with that plan.