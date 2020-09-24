Mariah Carey reveals Derek Jeter was the reason for her divorce with Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey has confessed her romance with Derek Jeter was the last straw during her marriage to music mogul Tommy Mottola, talking candidly about her upcoming Memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey on The Oprah Conversation Mariah revealed Jeter was “a catalyst” that helped her take the decision of divorcing Mottola.

The famous singer wrote two songs inspired by the former New York Yankees star, The Roof and My All, after they “secretly flirted” via text and shared a “clandestine kiss” on the roof of his apartment building.

©GettyImages Singer Mariah Carey and Sony Music president Tommy Mottola.

Mariah posted about her interview and her excitement for introducing her memoir on her personal Twitter account, “I couldn‘t have asked for a better way to introduce my memoir than having a conversation with my friend, therapist and icon Ms. @Oprah,” and shared more details about her time with Jeter by saying she thought he was “the love of my life” for a moment.

The 50-year-old Grammy winner revealed how she experienced different emotions during the relationship and even had a major breakthrough about family and dating, explaining there was a “racial component,” with Mariah coming from a biracial family and thinking “oh, it’s because of the biracial situation that my family is so screwed up,” it was Derek’s family who helped her change her point of view, “It was healthy for me to see a functional family that basically kind of looked like mine, but didn’t feel like mine.”

The release date for Mariah’s Memoir is September 29th and fans of the diva are expecting to read more details about her relationships, her professional career and her glamorous life.