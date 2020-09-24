George Clooney outraged at Breonna Taylor’s verdict in native Kentucky

George Clooney has taken a stand, declaring he is “ashamed” of his native Kentucky, after lawmakers opted not to seek charges against the officers that were responsible for Breonna Taylor’s death.

The official announcement made by a Kentucky grand jury caused commotion in the country and frustration, sparking a wave of protests, as the decision was described as “outrageous and offensive” by Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor’s family.

Hollywood celebrities followed the verdict and expressed their discontent on social media, with Kerry Washington posting on her Instagram account and urging everyone to vote “you are NOT powerless #SayHerName and Vote,” and Viola Davis sharing an emotional video captioned “Let the world see that WE believed we matter. RIP Breonna!!”

The 59-year-old actor raised in Kentucky released a statement declaring “Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky,” adding that “I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.“

Clooney also went on to talk about his beliefs and holding “people responsible for their actions,” and took a moment to talk about the victim, “Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death.”

Reese Witherspoon also expressed her frustration on social media, posting a photo of Breonna and writing “She was let down by our judicial system. Her family was let down. May her legacy motivate us to do more for necessary change.