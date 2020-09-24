Kris Jenner addresses rumors she’s joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after ‘KUWTK’ ends

Don’t expect to see Kris Jenner holding a diamond on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since the momager, 64, and her famous family announced that their iconic reality series Keep Up with the Kardashians will be﻿ ending after Season 20, fans have speculated whether the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch will be joining Bravo’s RHOBH. Kris addressed the rumors Thursday during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . “I personally am going to vote, and we haven’t talked about this, but I’m going to say you’re not going to do that,” host Ellen DeGeneres told her friend.

©Getty Images Kris Jenner (pictured with Kyle Richards) confirmed that she won’t be joining Bravo’s ‘RHOBH’ as a housewife

“No. You’re absolutely right. You know me very well,” Kris replied. “I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend, Kyle Richards. But as far as me joining a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

Kris and her family shocked fans earlier this month when they announced that their long-running show will be coming to an end next year. Kim Kardashian ’s mother admitted that the decision was “kind of sudden.” She explained, “I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time.”

©E! Entertainment The final season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will air in 2021

According to Kris, daughter Khloé Kardashian took the news the hardest. “I think the most emotional is Khloé﻿,” she shared. “We all got so emotional when we had to break it to the crew because we’ve been with the same crew basically day one, season one. The first thing we ever shot, we’re still with the same showrunner and the same production company. So it was really emotional because they’re now like extended family to us.”