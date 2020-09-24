From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Aniston: 8 Celebrities inspiring fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election

So far, 2020 has been a challenging year. We have lost important figures in the entertainment industry and the political scene. People have lost their loved ones, their jobs, and their savings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Racial profiling, social injustices, racism, violence, and police brutality cases have rocketed in the past four years, and so the public anger. We all can take so much, and the nation is in desperate need of a change.

In 2016, 139 million Americans cast ballots, but according to Catalist, after a jaw-dropping increase of 17 million, about 156 million people could vote in 2020. Numbers that could break the records and The Atlantic describes as a “voter-turnout tsunami.” Although it is unknown how many millions will vote to keep the current and tumultuous administration in office or how many will vote for a change, it is believed that a large number of voters are still indecisive. In contrast, others already made their minds and are not voting at all.

Being invisible during this upcoming presidential election can affect our country’s democracy. Therefore, a group of celebrities uses their platforms to remind people that voting is your right and your way to thank and honor every woman and man who fought for it.

Society dubbed Taylor Swift, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Demi Lovato, and many more entertainment figures as influencers, but on November 3, your opinion matter as much as theirs, and they want you to know that.

Let us start with Samuel L. Jackson, who took social media to challenge his followers. “Listen up - If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages,” he wrote. Luckily, everybody understood the “importance” of learning foreign languages, so the next day, the 71-year-old actor appeared once again holding poster boards and teaching us all different cursing words.

During National Voter Registration Day on September 22, Taylor Swift also shared resources to help her first-time voter fans register. “Hey guys, it’s National Voter Registration Day today. The election is November 3,” the singer said. “It’s really coming up, and I’ve put together a swipe up of resources you can register if you’re a first-time voter, check your registration, request an absentee ballot, and you can figure out the process of voting early. We need everyone, and it is more important than I can possibly say.”