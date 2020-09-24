Brooke Shields proudly showed off her toned body in a stunning Instagram post

When it comes to working her lower body, the actress favors resistance bands instead of lifting heavy weights. Supposedly, Shields finds she gets the same results for her body from smaller movements, according to Women’s Health.



“You don‘t have to deadlift 100 pounds. You can do small, teeny movements to activate these little muscles that actually wrap around other bigger muscles, and they tighten them all in. It was a revelation to work with a personal trainer and it not be a crazy painful thing,” she said in an interview with the magazine.

Shields isn’t shy to post her workouts to her Instagram and give fans a sneak peek into the impressive sessions she has with her personal trainer. In addition to small movements and using resistance bands, Shields also likes to switch up her positioning with certain exercises.

In an interview with Health, the model went more in-depth saying, “I‘ve just started hanging upside down in inversion boots, doing hamstring pulls and sit-ups. I’m amazed at how great it feels on my back. I’ll just hang there and then start doing a whole series of crunches and things like that. It’s really hard, but it’s really great, and I notice a difference.”