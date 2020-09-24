Machine Gun Kelly calls Pete Davidson’s engagement to Ariana Grande ‘a symbol of hope’ for ‘average dudes’

Machine Gun Kelly was very proud of his “little brother” Pete Davidson for his previous relationship with Ariana Grande .

The artist stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, where he explained that the Saturday Night Live became a “symbol of hope” for the average Joe when he proposed and got engaged to the pop star back in 2018.

Kelly recalled the moment that Davidson, who he refers to as his “best friend,” popped the question to Grande after only a few weeks of dating.

“I remember when the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and we all looked at him like, ‘Man, the average American dude is very proud,’” he admitted while giving a thumbs up.

The rapper went on to explain that he was surprised at Davidson’s instant celebrity status after linking up with Grande.

“He was just like a symbol of hope,” Kelly continued. ”Because he was just one of the boys, just one of the guys in the basement.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating in May 2018, the same month it was confirmed she had ended her relationship with Mac Miller after almost two years together. By mid-June, they were engaged. Before the end of the year, Grande and Davidson ended up calling it quits.

Though he’s certainly not an “average” dude, Machine Gun Kelly clearly took cues from his friend when perusing such a huge star like Megan Fox. During his interview with Howard Stern, the rapper opened up about falling in love for the first time with the Transformers star.

“I didn‘t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” Kelly said. ”That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’”

The stars met on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and since then, their whirlwind relationship has already been the source of several firsts for the rapper.

“After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time,” Kelly revealed. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn‘t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

When asked if it was love at first sight for him and Fox, Kelly replied, “Yeah, for sure.”

The rapper went on to add that the only downside to their relationship is the constant media attention, saying, “My house isn‘t gated, you know? So, that’s the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it’s like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day.”

Clearly, things are going well for the average Joes of the world.