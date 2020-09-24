First Lady Melania Trump pays her respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out on Thursday to pay her respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The mom of one was dressed in a black coat and matching face mask for the somber outing. Melania and President Donald Trump, who was also wearing a mask, traveled on Sept. 24 to the US Supreme Court, where the feminist icon is lying in repose at the top of the building’s front steps to allow for public outdoor viewing. The crowd voiced their disapproval of the president as he and the first lady paid their respects standing on either side of the justice’s flag-draped casket. Later sharing photos from the outing, Melania penned, “Today @POTUS & I paused at the @USSupremeCourt to pay our respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her 27 years on the Court will be remembered for her vigor, determination & service to our great Nation. My prayers to the Ginsburg family & those mourning her passing.”

©Getty Images The president and first lady paid their respects on Sept. 24

The associate justice, who was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, died Friday, Sept. 18, due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. Following the notorious RBG’s passing, the first lady tweeted, “Justice’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing is a immense loss. Her tenacity & strength were matched by her intellect & compassion, & her spirit will live on in all she has inspired. My prayers are with her family & all who loved her. #RIPRBG.”

The president also released a statement after her death, remembering the revered justice as “a titan of the law.” “Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view. Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds,” he said.

©Getty Images Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18

The dad of five added, “A fighter to the end, Justice Ginsburg battled cancer, and other very long odds, throughout her remarkable life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ginsburg family and their loved ones during this difficult time. May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that the late justice will lie in state inside the National Statuary Hall of the US Capitol building on Friday. Per the Supreme Court, a private interment service will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where Ruth’s beloved, late husband Martin Ginsburg was buried in 2010.